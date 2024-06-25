Featured

Relay success the perfect tone for more - Team Ghana at African Athletics Championships

Ghana's athletes scheduled to run in the 200m individual races are keen to add to their team's medal haul when they go into action later on Tuesday, June 25, at the ongoing African Athletics Championship in Douala.

Abdul-Rashid Saminu, Ibrahim Fuseini, Mary Boakye and Anita Afrifa, are the athletes scheduled to compete and they have said their teams' success in the 4x100m relay finals has set the tone for more victories.

These 200m runners all played key parts in Ghana's gold medal (men) and silver medal win for the women in those two finals which were described as Ghana-Nigeria showdowns.

With a ticket for the 2024 Olympic Games already bagged, US-based Saminu, taking part in his first AAC, has his eyes set on a podium finish and a medal but focused on going through the qualifying heats.

"It's good to start off with a team win. Now, it's time to win a personal medal. I'm looking forward to winning my first individual medal, but I have to go through the heats and semi-finals first," Saminu told Graphic Online.

Mary Boakye and Ibrahim also have the same sentiments and both said there was no pressure on them to deliver.

However, Anita Afrifa is a doubt for her favourite race as she picked an injury during the relay final.

"The medics are working on her. We will see how it goes this morning before we submit the confirmed list for the race," Coach Robert Dwumfuor said of the situation.