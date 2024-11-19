Previous article: What Federer said in tribute to former rival Nadal as he retires

Otumfuo Osei Tutu, Anthony Dzamefe tee-off 89th Ghana Open Championship

GraphicOnline Sports News Nov - 19 - 2024 , 09:10

The lush greens of the Royal Golf Club in Kumasi came alive as the 89th Ghana Open Championship unfolded with pomp and grandeur.

Organized by the Ghana Golf Association under the auspices of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the event, which commenced on November 13 and concluded on November 16, 2024, also marked the 25th Silver Jubilee of Otumfuo’s reign as the 16th occupant of the Golden Stool.

Among the notable figures who graced the championship was Anthony Dzamefe, founder and CEO of Caveman Watches, who was invited as a special guest and sponsor. Known for his innovative approach to watchmaking, Mr. Dzamefe joined Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu, President of the Ghana Golf Association Leonard Kwaku Okyere, and other dignitaries for the ceremonial tee-off, marking the official start of the competition.

The championship brought together approximately 250 golfers from Ghana and across Africa, with participants hailing from countries such as Nigeria, Zimbabwe, and the United States.

The competition featured thrilling displays of skill across various categories, showcasing the talents of both amateur and professional golfers.

Speaking about his participation, Mr. Dzamefe expressed profound gratitude for the royal invitation, calling it a significant honor.

“Being part of such a prestigious event alongside notable figures is truly an honor. It reflects the importance of supporting local enterprises and inspiring future generations."

Mr. Dzamefe's journey from selling watches in Accra to establishing Caveman Watches as a leading brand in Ghana is a remarkable story of innovation and resilience.

Since its launch in December 2018, Caveman Watches has gained international acclaim, including features in major publications like The New York Times. The brand has become synonymous with quality and craftsmanship, earning accolades such as ‘Brand of the Year’ at the Emy Africa Awards.