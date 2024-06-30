Next article: Ansah becomes first German to run 100 metres in under 10 seconds

OmniBSIC Bank hosts second health walk of 2024 in Accra

Kweku Zurek Sports News Jun - 30 - 2024 , 16:57

Hundreds of customers and stakeholders joined the staff of OmniBSIC Bank for a 12-kilometre walk through some principal streets of Accra last Saturday.

This event brought together a diverse group of participants, surpassing previous participation levels, including staff, customers, vendors, and esteemed guests such as the bank’s Board of Directors and the Managing Director, Mr. Daniel Asiedu.

The walk, the second for 2024, covered an impressive 12km route, starting at the forecourt of the State House and weaving through Accra’s central business district.

In an interview after the walk, Mr. Asiedu expressed his delight with the turnout and enthusiasm of the participants and exhibitors. He encouraged all corporate bodies in the country to incorporate regular health exercises and events into their annual plans.

"You will agree with me that in this day and age people are having issues with their health, so as an institution, we are committed to any event that promotes healthy living. So, we urge all institutions to stage similar events for Ghanaians to promote healthy living," Mr. Asiedu said.

The Health Walk, beyond promoting physical well-being and fostering a collaborative environment, served as a platform for about 80 vendors and companies to exhibit their products and services.

Mr. Asiedu concluded the event by extending sincere appreciation to all stakeholders, acknowledging their vital role in the bank’s success, and reiterating OmniBSIC Bank’s commitment to exceeding expectations in 2024 and beyond.