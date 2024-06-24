Featured

Nyantakyi ready for any opponent — Frimpong

Kwame Larweh Sports News Jun - 24 - 2024 , 14:04

THE Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Osebor Boxing Management and Promotions, Gordon Frimpong, has declared that Stanley Nyantakyi, a promising 23-year-old featherweight boxer, is ready to face any opponent both locally and internationally.

With an impressive record of nine wins, one loss, and zero draws, Mr Nyantakyi is positioned as a formidable contender in the featherweight division.

In an interview with the Graphic Sports in Accra last Saturday, Frimpong expressed unwavering confidence in Nyantakyi's capabilities. "The boxer’s has come of age in the sport. He is now a big deal fighter, he is not afraid of anyone, and can take down anyone in Ghana and across the globe," the promoter stated.

Boxing enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating Nyantakyi's upcoming match against the resilient Isaac Nettey for the Universal Boxing Organisation (UBO) African featherweight title.

The bout is scheduled for July 5 at the SG-Mall in Kumasi, and Frimpong assures fans that this fight will showcase Nyantakyi's exceptional talent and determination.

Mr Frimpong also highlighted Nyantakyi's rapid rise in the sport, positioning him as the new face of Ghanaian boxing following the exit of former champion Richard Oblitey Commey.

"We are all witnesses to what Nyantakyi has achieved in his young career and his rapid rise. He is now challenging and waiting to fight the best, but they are ducking him," Frimpong remarked.

Urging Ghanaians to support their rising star, Frimpong encouraged fans to attend the fight at the SG-Mall in Kumasi to witness Nyantakyi's prowess firsthand.

"My boxer is a great fighter. He is young, determined, and hungry for success. None can underestimate him, and he is coming for everyone," Mr Frimpong affirmed.