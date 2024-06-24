Featured

Nsoatreman FC win MTN FA Cup after victory over Bofoakwa Tano

Beatrice Laryea Sports News Jun - 24 - 2024 , 12:15

Premier League side Nsoatreman FC clinched their first-ever MTN FA Cup title in thrilling fashion, overcoming Bofoakwa Tano 5-4 in a dramatic penalty shootout at the University of Ghana Stadium ON Sunday, June 23, 2024.

This landmark victory etched Nsoatreman's name in the annals of Ghanaian football history.

The Bono regional rivals battled to a 1-1 draw after 120 minutes of intense football, necessitating the lottery of penalties to determine the winner. The hero of the night was teenager Foster Apetorgbor, whose decisive penalty kick sealed the victory for Nsoatreman FC.

The victory was a testament to the perseverance and skill of the Nsoatre-based side, heralding a new chapter in the club’s history and promising exciting times ahead for their fans and the wider Ghanaian football community.

Bofoakwa Tano, who had recently been relegated from the Ghana Premier League, struck first. Richard Dzikoe opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, capping a swift and well-coordinated move that caught Nsoatreman's defence off guard. Despite dominating possession and creating numerous chances, Nsoatreman FC entered halftime trailing.

The second half saw a determined Nsoatreman FC mounting a spirited response. Their relentless efforts paid off in the 79th minute when a blunder by Bofoakwa's goalkeeper Emmanuel Kobi allowed Sadat Mohammed’s shot to slip through his hands, levelling the score. The final minutes of regulation and added time were marked by frantic attempts from both sides to clinch the winner, but the deadlock persisted.

Extra time was a cautious affair, with both teams wary of making a costly mistake. Despite several attempts, neither side could break the stalemate, setting the stage for the nerve-wracking penalty shootout.

Both teams displayed remarkable composure in the shootout. However, it was Apetorgbor's calm and composed penalty that secured a historic victory for Coach Maxwell Konadu's side. Jubilant

celebrations erupted among the Nsoatreman FC supporters, with club owner and Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Awuah, hoisted shoulder-high by the players.

This monumental win not only marks Nsoatreman FC's first major trophy but also secures them a spot in the CAF Confederation Cup, representing Ghana on the continental stage. Bofoakwa Tano, despite their relegation, demonstrated great spirit and potential throughout the tournament, showcasing their capability to rebound stronger.