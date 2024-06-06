Next article: Premier League clubs vote on whether to keep or scrap VAR at Annual General Meeting

Featured

Novak Djokovic confirms successful knee surgery after French Open withdrawal, aiming to be back 'as soon as possible

Eurosport.com Sports News Jun - 06 - 2024 , 13:28

Novak Djokovic has confirmed he has undergone knee surgery after suffering a meniscus tear. The Serbian injured his knee during his five-set comeback victory over Francisco Cerundolo in the last 16 of the Grand Slam.

Advertisement

He pulled out of the tournament ahead of a quarter-final clash with Casper Ruud, which would have been a rematch of last year’s final.

Novak Djokovic has confirmed that he has undergone knee surgery successfully after withdrawing from the French Open.

The Serbian aggravated an injury during his five-set victory over Francisco Cerundolo in the fourth round on Monday before a scan revealed the extent of the damage.

Djokovic, 37, confirmed the news on Instagram.

“In the past day, I had to make some tough decisions after sustaining a meniscus tear during my last match,” he wrote. “I’m still processing it all but I am happy to update you that the surgery went well.

“I am so appreciative of the team of doctors who have been by my side, as well as the overwhelming support I have received from my fans.

“I’m going to do my best to be healthy and fit to return to the court as soon as possible.

“My love for this sport is strong and the desire to compete at the highest level is what keeps me going.”

He was due to play Casper Ruud in the quarter-finals as he bid for a fourth title at Roland-Garros but was forced to pull out after “careful consideration and consultation.”

It ended his hopes of a 25th Grand Slam title and will also see him lose his world No. 1 ranking to Jannik Sinner at the end of the tournament.

Surgery casts further doubt on whether Djokovic will be fit in time for Wimbledon, which begins on July 1.

He is a seven-time champion at the All England Club but was beaten in an epic final by Carlos Alcaraz last year.

Perhaps more worryingly for Djokovic and his fans, it could jeopardise his quest for a first Olympic gold medal.

The 37-year-old has made no secret of his desire to add that to his roll of honour, but the Paris Games is fast approaching, with the men’s singles kicking off on July 27.