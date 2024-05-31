Next article: Cameroon reinstate Brys as boss as Eto'o apologises

Former President Mahama's son Sharaf becomes a certified FIFA Agent

Jemima Okang Addae Sports News May - 31 - 2024 , 11:54

The son of former President John Dramani Mahama, Sharaf Mahama has officially obtained his license to become a FIFA Agent.

This follows his successful completion of the examinations organized by FIFA for the accreditation and licensing of FIFA Football Agents globally.

This achievement designates him as an official FIFA Football Agent, enabling him to scout, promote, and develop football talents both locally and internationally.

In a Facebook post announcing his success, Sharaf expressed his excitement and enthusiasm about passing the FIFA Agent Examination.

"I’m thrilled to announce that, I have passed the FIFA Agent Examinations and am now licensed as an official FIFA Agent”, the post said.

He stressed that becoming a FIFA Agent aligned perfectly with his passion for contributing to the development of football in Ghana and beyond.

"This is in pursuit of my passion to contribute to the development of Football in Ghana and the world at large," he stated.

The National Democratic Congress flagbearer also congratulated his son on his accomplishment.

“Exciting news and a great next step for my son, Sharaf Mahama. All the best!”, he said.