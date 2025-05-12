Featured

Madrid suffer major Bellingham injury blow

Daily Mail Sports News May - 12 - 2025 , 15:15 1 minute read

Jude Bellingham is reportedly set to have shoulder surgery this summer after playing through pain for the last 18 months.

The Real Madrid midfielder has been suffering with a shoulder problem since falling awkwardly and dislocating it during a LaLiga match against Rayo Vallecano in November 2023.

The 21-year-old was subsequently ruled out of two Madrid matches and also missed England's final Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Bellingham has delayed going under the knife and been forced to play with his shoulder heavily strapped to prevent extra injury.

He is finally set to undergo surgery this summer, according to Marca, who say 'everything points to Bellingham having surgery on his shoulder' at the end of the season.

A muscle injury to his lower right leg in pre-season kept the midfielder out of four matches in August and September, but he chose to avoid shoulder surgery last summer.

Surgery could see Bellingham miss out on next month's Club World Cup.

Los Blancos face Al-Hilal, Red Bull Salzburg and Pachuca in their opening fixtures as they look to secure a prize of up to £97m for winning the competition.

Bellingham has faced criticism from Madrid fans in recent weeks after suffering a slump in form.