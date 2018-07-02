Liverpool: Mohamed Salah signs new five-year deal

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has signed a new five-year contract with the club
.
His new deal, which runs until 2023, does not contain a release clause.
"It demonstrates two things very clearly - his belief in Liverpool and our belief in him," said Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.
Salah was the top scorer in the Premier League last season, netting 32 goals - the most by a player in a 38-game campaign - to win the Golden Boot.
His performances also helped him win last season's Professional Footballers' Association Player of the Year award and Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year.
"I'm very happy to say I have signed a new contract with the club," he said.
"My first year at the club was an incredible experience for me and my family. I have to thank everyone at Liverpool and also the supporters.
"I know we can achieve a lot of things together."