Laryea Kingston to drop bombshell after quitting Black Starlets job

Peter Sarbah Sports News May - 27 - 2024 , 14:04

Embattled Black Starlets coach, Laryea Kingston, has promised to open the pandora box in the coming days after quitting the national under-17 team unceremoniously last Saturday.

Following the Starlets’ painful 1-2 loss to Burkina Faso last Saturday, which denied them the Africa U-17 Nations Cup ticket, Kingston expressed his frustration and hinted at revealing the reasons behind his resignation soon.

During a post-match interview, the visibly upset Kingston stated that despite giving everything to the nation both as a player and a coach, he still felt unappreciated.

"Everything I wanted to do for this country I gave my all as a player, but in the end I wasn't happy as a player," he lamented.

He revealed that he had earlier decided to step down if the team failed to break the seven-year AFCON drought, and would therefore not eat back his words.

"After we came back from Russia, I decided that either we win or we qualified, I'm moving on. So in this case, I'm resigning after this tournament as under-17 coach.

“I’d taken that decision already before this tournament started but the explanation will come out later," Kingston stated at a post-match press conference.

Consequently, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) responded swiftly by accepting the resignation and appointed his assistants, Jacob Nettey and Nana Agyemang, to supervise the team’s third-place match.

The GFA noted that Kingston's decision seemed predetermined as he had informed the players and coaching staff of his intention to resign before making it public.

According to the FA, Kingston did not return to the hotel with the team after the match, choosing rather to get off the bus.

The FA disclosed that Kingston had since gone AWOL after failing to attend the evening meeting with the Management Committee and not returning to the team's hotel.

"For the third-place playoff between Ghana and Nigeria scheduled for Tuesday, May 28, the current assistant coaches will take charge of the team," the FA statement read.

Kingston's abrupt resignation and the circumstances surrounding it have added a layer of controversy to the Black Starlets' campaign.

The Ghanaian football community now awaits further details from Kingston regarding his resignation and the reasons behind his apparent discontent