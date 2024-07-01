Featured

Kudus leads peace drive in Black Stars

Jul - 01 - 2024

Black Stars' dynamic midfield talisman, Mohammed Kudus, has committed to fostering unity and camaraderie among the new generation of players in the national team as essential for future success as Coach Otto Addo embarks on a rebuilding mission.

Taking centre stage at the sixth Ghana Football Awards last Saturday, the West Ham midfield star underscored the importance of team cohesion and harmony for progress. "As part of the new generation, one of my aims is to increase the love between us," he declared after receiving the coveted Footballer of the Year Award from the Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif.

Though Kudus bagged the top prize, it was Ghana Premier League champions, FC Samartex 1996, who stole the show with multiple accolades.

West Ham’s prodigy has now joined the ranks of national team assistant captain, Thomas Teye Partey, as the only players to clinch back-to-back Footballer of the Year titles in the event's six-year history.

Following a stellar season with his English Premiership side and standout performances for the national team, Kudus emerged as the clear favourite, eclipsing his Black Stars teammates, Abdul-Fatawu Isahaku of Leicester City, Osman Bukari of Red Star Belgrade, and Inaki Williams of Athletic Bilbao for the award.

In a touching moment, Kudus invited Isahaku to share the stage during his acceptance speech, expressing gratitude for their healthy competition and acknowledging his teammate's excellent season, which saw Leicester City promoted back to the English Premier League. This gesture epitomised the unity Kudus aims to nurture among the Black Stars under Coach Otto Addo.

FC Samartex reign Supreme

The night belonged to FC Samartex, who swept the awards and showcased their dominance in the Ghana Premier League. Emmanuel Keyekeh was crowned Local Player of the Year, while the club itself was celebrated as Male Team of the Year.

The mastermind behind their success, Coach Nurudeen Amadu, took home the Male Team Coach of the Year award, and Kofi Baah’s heroics were recognised with the Goalkeeper of the Year accolade. The club’s President, Dr Richard Duah Nsenkyire, was hailed as the Best Ghanaian Club CEO.

Sekondi Hasaacas did the Western Region proud by clinching the Female Team of the Year award, thanks to their triumphant campaign in the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League. Yussif Basigi, their tactical genius, was named Women’s Team Coach of the Year, and Mukarama Abdulai shone as the Home-Based Footballer of the Year (Female).

Jennifer Kankam Yeboah of Egyptian club, Zed Fc, took the Women’s Footballer of the Year prize.

The awards night also celebrated emerging talents and legendary figures. Abdul Aziz Issah of Dreams FC was recognised as the Odartey Lamptey Future Star, while Stephen Amankonah of Berekum Chelsea secured the Top Scorer Award. The Casfordians (students of Casely-Hayford Hall) of the University of Cape Coast were hailed as Special Fans of the Year, Nigeria and Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman took the African Star award.

Former Black Queens captain, Adjoa Bayor, was honoured as a Living Legend, and the Black Challenge (Ghana’s National Amputee Football Team) received a Special Award. Dreams FC was awarded Most Vibrant Club on Social Media, and former Ghana Football Association Chairman, Nana Sam Brew-Butler, was celebrated as a Living Legend.

The event organisers, Football Impact Africa, highlighted the power of sport to drive social change, including promoting peace ahead of the upcoming general elections in December. Representatives from the two leading political parties, Prof. Joshua Alabi, National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Sammy Awuku, New Patriotic Party (NPP), took to the stage to pledge a peaceful election process, urging Ghanaians to ensure a tranquil political season and elections.