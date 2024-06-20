Featured

I’ve not quit boxing — Ayittey Powers

Jun - 20 - 2024

Veteran boxer, Michael 'Ayittey Powers' Okine, despite his recent foray into boxing promotion and management, has announced he has not retired from the ring and is ready to compete in the light heavyweight division.

The 43-year-old boxer, known for his distinctive yellow-haired dreadlocks and a professional record of 48 fights (22 wins, 25 losses and 1 draw), expressed his readiness to face any challenger.

Speaking at the launch of his promotion outfit, Ayittey Powers Promotion, in Accra last Friday, he emphasised his ongoing commitment to the sport and his readiness to enter the ring should anyone dare to face him.

“I have not hang my gloves, I am now into promotion but I am ready to fight anyone,” the 43-year-old famed pugilist told the Graphic Sports on the sidelines of the launch of his boxing promotion outfit in Accra last Friday.

Ayittey Powers, who is celebrated for his trilogy with Braimah Kamoko, also known as Bukom Banku, hinted at a potential surprise appearance in the ring during his promotion's first event on June 29 at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

"Anything is possible there will be surprises on the night and I may be on the bill on the night,’ he said.

The event, dubbed "Power of the Fist," promises to be a thrilling night of boxing, featuring several exciting matchups and Ayittey Powers promised to ensure his maiden promotion left a lasting legacy on the minds of patrons.

“Ayittey Powers Promotion together with my partner Daniel Kofi Ewusie will ensure the best fighters box, challenge one another and give the audience their money's worth,’ he stated.