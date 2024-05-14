Featured

ITTF Africa: Joanita Borteye powers into quarterfinals

Kwame Larweh Sports News May - 14 - 2024 , 13:33

Ghana's rising table tennis sensation, Joanita Borteye, has once again demonstrated her prowess on the international stage with an impressive performance at the ongoing International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Africa Cup in Kigali, Rwanda.

The 13-year-old prodigy showcased her skill and determination as she battled her way into the quarterfinals of the competition. In a thrilling encounter, Borteye secured a hard-fought victory over Rwandan opponent Hirwa Chantal with a scoreline of 3-2 (11-6, 10-12, 11-8, 8-11, 11-7), displaying her ability to compete at the highest level.

Borteye continued her winning streak with another dominant performance, defeating Nangonzi Judith of Uganda 4-1 (11-9, 9-11, 6-11, 8-11, 8-11) to advance to the next stage of the competition. With these impressive victories, Borteye has earned a well-deserved spot in the quarterfinals, making her country proud with her outstanding display.

This recent success adds to Borteye's already remarkable career achievements. She previously showcased her talent at the African Games in Ghana and emerged victorious in the maiden Otumfuo Smash championship in Kumasi. Additionally, she was honored with the 2023 Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) award for her outstanding contributions to the sport.

Borteye's success extends beyond the national level, as she also clinched silver and bronze medals at the West Africa Regional Championship in Togo. Her consistent performances and dedication to the sport have earned her recognition as one of the top players in the region.