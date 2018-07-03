Inter sign Kwadwo Asamoah from Juventus

Inter have officially signed Kwadwo Asamoah and Stefan de Vrij from Juventus and Lazio respectively
.
The Ghanaian, who can play anywhere down the left or in central midfield, joins Inter on a free transfer, having decided against signing a new contract with Juve.
Asamoah made 156 appearances in a six-year spell with the Bianconeri, but injuries limited his impact towards the end of his spell.
Juventus paid tribute to the “unmovable and invaluable” Kwadwo Asamoah, after his transfer to Inter was officially confirmed.
It has been known for some time that the Ghanaian was moving to San Siro, with his contract having expired on Saturday.
“Six years, six Scudetti and four Coppe Italia,” the message on the Bianconeri’s website begins.
“What an extraordinary, trophy-filled time it was for Kwadwo Asamoah as a Bianconero as he, today, officially departs the club.
“A literally tireless worker with remarkable tactical versatility, Asa played 149 matches in all competitions - the second-most among current Juventus midfielders behind Claudio Marchisio - while providing 5 goals and 16 assists.
“A mainstay of the Juventus left
“However, it's trophies that truly matter, and Asamoah will forever have his fair share with six league titles, three Super Cups and four Coppa
“Year after year, Asa has proven to be an unmovable and invaluable piece of the #MY7H-ical squad and everyone at Juventus thanks Asa for his many dedicated years of service to the club wishing him all the best in the future.”
Asamoah has signed a three-year contract with Inter.