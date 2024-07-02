Previous article: Paul Pogba determined to fight doping ban: "I can't wait to get back on the pitch"

Featured

Here is why Andy Murray withdrew from Wimbledon singles but will play in doubles

bbc.com Sports News Jul - 02 - 2024 , 13:19

Andy Murray has decided not to play in the Wimbledon singles, instead making his farewell to the All England Club in the doubles alongside older brother Jamie.

Advertisement

Murray, who is planning to retire later this year, had surgery 10 days ago on a back issue.

The 37-year-old, who won Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016, was due to play Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic on Centre Court on Tuesday.

Former world number one Murray had a cyst close to his spinal cord removed on Saturday because it was causing nerve pain in his right leg.

"Unfortunately, despite working incredibly hard on his recovery since his operation just over a week ago, Andy has taken the very difficult decision not to play the singles this year," Murray's team said in a statement.

"As you can imagine, he is extremely disappointed but has confirmed that he will be playing in the doubles with Jamie and looks forward to competing at Wimbledon for the last time."

The Murray brothers, who have never teamed up at the Championships, will play later this week. The first round of the men's doubles is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, but Wimbledon chief executive Sally Bolton said the pair could even play on Friday.'

Wimbledon organisers said they were "sorry to hear" Murray was not playing in the singles.

"We are so looking forward to seeing you compete in the doubles and celebrating all the memories you have given us," a statement added.

How Murray's latest fitness issue unfolded Murray has been giving himself as long as possible to be ready for what will be an emotional goodbye at the scene of some of his greatest triumphs, having also won Olympic gold on Centre Court at London 2012.