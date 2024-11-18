GPL Week 11: Hearts of Oak pip Karela in Tamale

Accra Hearts of Oak extended their unbeaten away record and continued their resurgence in the Ghana Premier League with a 1-0 victory over Karela United yesterday at the Aliu Mahama Stadium.

An early strike from Hamza Issah, just three minutes into the match, proved to be the difference as the Phobians collected their third consecutive win in the ongoing campaign. The midfielder pounced on a defensive error to register his third goal of the season.

Under the tactical guidance of Coach Aboubakar Ouattara, Hearts of Oak displayed a disciplined performance, particularly in defence, to secure the crucial three points.

Goalkeeper Benjamin Asare emerged as one of the standout performers, making several key saves to deny Karela's relentless attempts to equalise.

Karela's resilience

Karela United, despite their struggles at the bottom of the table, showed resilience and created several chances in the first half.

However, their efforts were thwarted by Hearts’ organised defensive setup, which remained steadfast throughout the match.

In the second half, the home side intensified their search for an equaliser but failed to break through Hearts’ formidable defence.

The defeat further sinks Karela into the relegation zone, extending their winless streak to four matches and leaving them with only two wins this season.

The victory moves Hearts of Oak up to fourth place in the league standings, breathing new life into their campaign as they aim to challenge for the title. Meanwhile, Karela United face mounting pressure to turn their season around and avoid the drop.