Ghana's Rose Amoanimaa Yeboah retains high jump African title

Rosalind K. Amoh Sports News Jun - 23 - 2024 , 18:47

Ghana and Africa's high jump golden girl, Rose Amoanimaa Yeboah has retained her African title as African champion after winning the 2024 continental Athletics Championships taking place in Douala.

A clearance of 1.87m was good enough to secure gold and retain her champion's status having also won gold at the 2022 AAC in Mauritius.

It was not her best performance given that she has a record of 1.97m which has earned her a ticket to the 2024 Olympics, but it was good enough to win her gold in Douala.

Guinea's Fatoumatou Balley and Nigeria 's Adenisa Temitope won silver and bronze respectively.

By her feat, she has become the second woman in Ghana Athletics to win back to back gold medal in the field at the continental level in recent times.

The first was hepthathlon queen, Margaret Simpson who dominated her event for more than a decade.