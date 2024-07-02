Next article: Paul Pogba determined to fight doping ban: "I can't wait to get back on the pitch"

Featured

Ghanaian scout honoured at Manchester awards ceremony

Peter Sarbah Sports News Jul - 02 - 2024 , 15:30

Theophilus Nii Ankamah Densu, a distinguished Ghanaian football scout, has been recognised with a prestigious award in football talent scouting and development by Diversity Stars United.

Advertisement

The awards ceremony, held in Manchester last week, celebrated outstanding performance and teamwork from the just-ended season.

Organised by Diversity Stars United, a UK-based academy dedicated to nurturing young football talent, the ceremony rewarded achievements across various age categories in the academy.

In addition to Densu's accolade, awards were presented for Top Goal Scorer across different age groups, Most Improved Player, Diversity Player of the Year, Best Female Player of the Year, and Diversity Team of the Year.

Other notable categories included Sportsmanship, Pioneers of Diversity, Most Valuable Cheerer, Top Notch Organiser, Coach of the Year, Most Developed Coach, and Manager of the Year.

Upon receiving the award, Mr. Densu expressed his delight and appreciation for the recognition and acknowledged the academy's invaluable contribution to developing future football stars.

He commended Diversity Stars United for their vision and dedication to youth development.

"I'm so proud of the honour done me, and I commend Diversity Stars United for their vision to develop kids and to assemble all the coaches and youth here to continue their success. We pray to see Diversity in the future as a great club," Densu said.