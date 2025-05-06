Featured

Ghana set to host inaugural Absa Black Star Marathon on July 26

Kweku Zurek Sports News May - 06 - 2025 , 07:22 2 minutes read

The much-anticipated 2025 Absa Black Star Marathon was officially launched yesterday, with organisers unveiling plans for what promises to be a historic event celebrating resilience, unity, and the power of personal stories. Scheduled for July 26, 2025, the marathon will commence and conclude at Independence Square in Accra, transforming the city’s streets into a vibrant stage for athletes, wheelchair racers, and first-time runners alike.

Delivering his keynote address via video link from the USA, Dr. Eric Kwame Adae, Founder and President of the Black Star Marathon (BSM), described the event as "a celebration of a movement" rather than just a race. Inspired by the Pan-Africanist ideals of Marcus Garvey, the marathon’s theme, "Your Story Matters", underscores its mission to honour every participant’s journey.

"This race belongs to you—to elite athletes, wheelchair racers redefining strength, and everyday heroes running for loved ones or healing," Dr. Adae declared. "Your pace doesn’t matter. Your story does."

The marathon will feature two categories: a 42.2km Full Marathon and a 10km Race, both inclusive of wheelchair competitions. "Inclusion isn’t optional; it’s essential," Dr. Adae emphasised, noting that the event aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and aims to boost sports tourism in Ghana.

Nana Essilfuah Tamakloe, Marketing and Corporate Affairs Director of headline sponsor Absa Bank Ghana, reiterated the bank’s commitment to social impact. "This marathon is a Force-for-Good," she said, revealing that proceeds will fund kidney dialysis treatments for underprivileged patients, athlete development, and youth empowerment.

The Ghana Tourism Development Company (GTDC) also pledged robust support, with CEO Prof. Kobby Mensah announcing plans for a groundbreaking sports parade featuring athletes on a double-decker bus. "We’ll showcase Accra like never before, making this one of the world’s premier marathons," he said.

Prospective participants can register via shortcode *713*33*22# or the official website, blackstarmarathon.com. The route, designed to highlight Accra’s landmarks, will start and end at Independence Square, weaving through the city’s vibrant neighbourhoods to create a festive atmosphere for runners and spectators.

With its rallying cry—"One People. One Race. One Destiny."—the Absa Black Star Marathon invites global runners to join a shared journey of resilience. As Dr. Adae concluded: "Let the Black Star rise. And let the stories begin."