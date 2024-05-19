Ghana Premier League: GPL: Berekum Chelsea ends Kotoko's unbeaten run

Graphic.com.gh Sports News May - 19 - 2024 , 14:26

Berekum Chelsea came from a goal down to defeat Kumasi Asante Kotoko 2-1 in their Week 30 fixture at the Golden City Park in Berekum on Saturday, May 18.

Mezack Afriyie scored a late winner to end Kotoko's three-game unbeaten run.

The forward, who was lurking at the far post, latched on with a header five minutes into injury-time and send the home fans agog. Striker Steven Desse Mukwala put Asante Kotoko in front after just 15 minutes before Stephen Amankona pulled parity through the spot kick in the 41st minute - making him the leading top scorer in the league with 13 goals.

Mezack Afriyie stole the show with an injury-time winner to ensure Berekum Chelsea returned to winning ways in a remarkable style.

It was a massive relief for coach Samuel Boadu after his side lost 3-0 at home to Hearts of Oak at the Golden City park in their last encounter.

Berekum Chelsea have now jumped to the fourth position on the league table with 44 points while Kotoko lie 11th with 40 points.