Ghana must improve in long distance races – GOC President

Graphic.com.gh Sports News Jun - 13 - 2024 , 13:19

The President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), Mr Ben Nunoo Mensah has stated that there is the need to create more opportunities for long-distance athletes in the country to unearth more talents for the discipline.

According to Mr. Nunoo Mensah, this had become necessary considering the great strides countries like Uganda and Kenya are making in the sprints.

“These countries are now making great strides in the sprints in addition to the long-distances, hence Ghana which is also known for the sprints must up her game to catch up with the growing trends,” he noted.

Mr. Nunoo Mensah said this at the launch of the third edition of the Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon, on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

“This is why Ghana needs to have more competitions in the long distances to develop more athletes to compete at the international level.

“The likes of William Amponsah were able to make it to the top due to the availability of competitions like this. I am hopeful he would qualify to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games,” he added.

He commended the organisers of the annual Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon, Medivents Consult, for the laudable initiative to organize such an event that promotes healthy living and an opportunity for long distance athletes to perform.

He urged the indigenes in the Greater Accra Region to take advantage of the event which is to promote the Homowo festival and tourism in the region.

The Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon will be held on Saturday, August 3. with It will start at the Accra Sports Stadium and end at the Bukom Boxing Arena.