Ghana beats Nigeria again for relay gold

Rosalind K. Amoh Sports News Jun - 24 - 2024 , 19:28

Just as they did at the World Relay Championships, Ghana's 4×100m relay men's team on Monday beat rivals, Nigeria to win the gold medal at the 23rd African Athletics Championships (AAC) taking place in Douala.

Ghana's quartet made up of Fuseini Ibrahim, Isaac Botsio, Edwin Gadayi, and Abdul-Rasheed Saminu made sure there was no room for errors as they perfectly delivered the gold with more than three seconds ahead of the Nigerians who won silver.

Having denied Ghana gold on home soil during the African Games, the Nigerians ahead of the final race were confident they would win again, and when the race started, it looked like they would.

However, despite not having a good start, Botsio on the bend did well to catch up, and once he did, there was no stopping.

The change of baton between him and Gadayi was very swift and Gadayi swiftly delivered the baton to Saminu, who with impressive strides yet with intense speed dashed to the finish line with the Nigerian anchor trailing.

Botswana won the bronze.

Silver for women

Before the men's race, Nigerian women had won the gold ahead of Ghana.

Mary Boakye, Anita Afrifa, Hor Halutie, and Deborah Acheampong did their best, but the Nigerians were faster and won the race with more than eight seconds ahead.

Liberia's women won the bronze.

Medals

Ghana has now won two gold medals and a silver from the five events athletes have so far participated in.

High jump queen, Rose Amoanimaa Yeboah won the first, a gold medal in her event last Sunday.

The men and women 100m athletes failed to finish among the top three while there was no success in the men’s discuss either.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, high jumpers, Cadman Evans Yamoah and Kennedy Ocansey as well as Fuseini Ibrahim and Saminu who will run in the 200m event, will have the chance to add to Ghana's medals.