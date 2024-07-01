Featured

GH₵10,000 cash prize for McDan Ga-Adangbe Peace and Unity Cup winner

Kweku Zurek Sports News Jul - 01 - 2024 , 14:00

A mouth-watering GH₵10,000 cash prize money has been set aside for the winner of this year’s McDan Ga-Adangbe Peace and Unity Cup scheduled for July 13.

Advertisement

The fourth edition of the football tournament will take place across three venues in the Greater Accra Region, featuring 24 community teams, up from the 16 that participated in 2020.

Aside from the cash prize, the winning team will also walk home with a trophy and medals. The runners-up will get GH₵5,000 and medals, while the third-place team will be awarded GH₵3,000 and medals. Each participating team received sets of jerseys, hoses and balls for the tournament.

The draw for the tournament was conducted last Saturday at the La McDan Town Park. Defending champions Osu Town XI, along with seven other teams, were seeded and will bypass the opening round. The seeded teams include 2020 finalists Dansoman Town XI, Ada, Sege, Tema, Teshie, Nungua, and La.

The draw has set up several exciting matchups, such as Prampram versus Ashaiman and Kpone against La Nkwantanang at the McDan Sege Sports Complex.

At the McDan Teshie Sports Complex, Dodowa will face Madina and East Legon will play Adenta. The opening round will wrap up with four matches at the McDan La Town Park.

In his address before the draw, the Chairman of the Organising Committee, Jonathan Akrong, expressed his gratitude to the Chairman of the McDan Group of Companies, Daniel McKorley, for his efforts in expanding the tournament and upgrading the match venues.

He highlighted the evolution of the tournament, noting that it started on grassless pitches and has since progressed to using astroturf stadiums, thanks to Mr McKorley's commitment.

A representative of the McDan Group, Bernard Korley, praised Mr McKorley for his dedication to promoting community football and Ga heritage. He encouraged all stakeholders to focus on unity and development throughout the competition.

The tournament received endorsements from political figures, including Rita Naa Odoley Sowah, Member Parliament (MP) for La Dade Kotopon Constituency and Parliamentary candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and Joseph Addo, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary candidate. Both praised the tournament as a platform for promoting peace and unity in the country.