GFA gets new official beverage partner

Graphic Online Sports News Jul - 03 - 2024 , 16:38

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has unveiled a new partnership with 5-Star Energy Drink, designating the company as the Official Beverage Partner of the association.

The initial agreement spans four years and includes both product provision and an undisclosed cash component on an annual basis.

This partnership with 5-Star Energy Drink marks the second significant deal secured by the GFA in recent months, following the announcement of Lele as the Official Meal Partner a few weeks ago.

Speaking at the signing ceremony today in Accra, GFA President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration. "We are delighted to welcome 5-Star Energy Drink into our family of sponsors. This partnership is a testament to the growing confidence of corporate Ghana in our brand and the positive strides we are making in developing football in the country."

He further commented on the benefits of the partnership, stating, "The support from 5-Star Energy Drink will undoubtedly energize our players and teams, contributing to their performance on and off the field. We look forward to a fruitful and mutually beneficial relationship."

The event was attended by notable figures including GFA Vice President Mark Addo, Executive Council Member Eugene Noel Nobel, and Black Stars deputy coach John Paintsil. President Simeon-Okraku expressed his belief that the partnership with 5-Star Energy Drink would significantly boost the energy levels of the Black Stars, Black Queens, and other national teams.

Reflecting on the aspirations of Ghanaian football fans for stellar performances from the Black Stars, Simeon-Okraku said, "It is our earnest hope and belief that our partnership with 5-Star Energy Drink shall result in our qualification for a fifth World Cup as well as our winning that deeply coveted fifth Africa Cup."

Rabih Bourji, General Manager of 5-Star Energy Drink, also shared his excitement about the collaboration. "We are thrilled to partner with the Ghana Football Association. Football is a significant part of our culture, and supporting the GFA aligns with our commitment to promoting sports and healthy living. We believe this partnership will create great synergies and bring immense value to both parties."

As part of the agreement, 5-Star Energy Drink will be prominently featured in GFA events and activities, enhancing its brand visibility and connection with the passionate Ghanaian football community.