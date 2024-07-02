George Boateng appointed Coventry City’s first-team coach

Nii Ayitey Brown Sports News Jul - 02 - 2024 , 12:31

Ex-Black Stars Assistant Coach George Boateng has been appointed to work alongside Rhys Carr, former Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Individual Development Coach, as first team coaches for English Championship side Coventry City.

Boateng’s term begins with immediate effect as the Sky Blues assemble for the start of pre-season training at Ryton.

Boateng, 48, is well-known to the City supporters, having represented them as a player from 1998 to 1999 after his move from Feyenoord.

During his time at the club, he played as a defensive midfielder and scored seven goals from 57 appearances.

He famously scored twice against Aston Villa at Vila Park earning the Sky Blues their first win against the “Villains” in 63 years.

He also represented clubs like Aston Villa, Hull City, Nottingham Forest and even the Netherlands national team on four occasions.

As a coach, he has managed clubs like Aston Villa’s under-23s and 18s as well as Blackburn Rovers’ under-13 side.

George Boateng also worked as the assistant coach of the Black Stars during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon and helped Ghana qualify for the 2022 World Cup but left his role following the early exit of the Black Stars in Qatar.

“We are very pleased to welcome George and Rhys to Coventry City. They both impressed us during the extensive recruitment process for this important role and each brings key skills to the football department."

"Their experience and knowledge will greatly aid our work to maximize the performance and preparation of our team, both in advance of, and on matchdays, and we are excited to begin working with them”, the Club’s Manager, Mark Robins told the club's website.