George Afriyie ponders next move after CAS decision

Peter Sarbah Sports News May - 13 - 2024 , 14:08

George Afriyie, a former vice-president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has revealed that he is yet to take a definitive decision regarding his future ambitions within the local football administration.

This follows the recent ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) which upheld the disqualification decision of the Elections Committee that has dealt a severe blow on Afriyie's presidential ambitions.

However, speaking in a phone interview with Graphic Sport, Afriyie stated that it was premature to anticipate his next course of action, especially with approximately three years remaining until the next election.

According to him, it was important focusing on the present and investing his time in activities he was more passionate about, while remaining open to opportunities that might arise in the future.

When asked directly about his intentions to contest the GFA presidency again, Afriyie replied, "Nobody knows tomorrow. I have not taken any decision yet, but in life, you just have to focus and do what you want to do, and then when there is time and opportunity to do anything, why not."

Afriyie's journey in the GFA faced a setback during the previous election, where he was disqualified by the Elections Committee for allegedly using an ineligible candidate to endorse his form.

Despite appealing the decision, both the Appeals Committee and CAS upheld the ruling, prompting Afriyie to accept the outcome and move forward.

"I just gave my opinion, and I said per what the CAS ruling is, I have accepted it, so we move," Afriyie affirmed.

Expressing gratitude for the support he received throughout the process, Afriyie took to Facebook to acknowledge the CAS decision and thank those who stood by him.

On his post, Afriyie stated that, "CAS, in their decision have upheld the decision of the Election Committee of the GFA. I take the decision in good faith. I express my sincere gratitude to everyone who supported me during this period."