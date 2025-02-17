Featured

FA’s leagues boss slams football violence, demands swift justice

Peter Sarbah Sports News Feb - 17 - 2025 , 11:52 2 minutes read

The Chairman of the Local League Committee, Dr Toni Aubynn, has strongly condemned the recent act of violence at Nana Kronamansah Park that led to the tragic death of a football fan.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with the Graphic Sports, Dr Aubynn expressed his complete disappointment and outrage, emphasising that football was meant to be an entertaining sport, not a cause for violence.

"I condemn that with every negative word you can find because football shouldn't lead to that kind of outcome. Football is entertainment, it is not war, it is not death, so I'm highly disappointed in what happened," Dr Aubynn said, expressing his deep concern over the incident.

As the head of the committee responsible for overseeing local football activities, Dr Aubynn admitted feeling scandalised by the violence and highlighted the urgent need for greater accountability and reforms in the way football-related incidents were handled.

He insisted that any acts of violence in the context of the sport should be treated as serious crimes and perpetrators must face the full force of the law.

"Football is a game of passion, but that passion should not lead to criminality. This is a game that brings joy to millions, not something that should result in death or injury," he noted. "If someone commits a crime at the stadium, they must face the same criminal justice system of Ghana. This should not be dismissed as an incident that occurred at the stadium," he stated.

Dr Aubynn also pointed to the root causes of the violence, suggesting that issues surrounding officiating were a key factor fueling the anger and mistrust among some fans. He argued that addressing these concerns should be central to any effort to prevent future incidents.

"We need to go to the core of the problem, which is officiating. We need to understand why people are suspicious of officiating, why some believe that a match must be won by all means by a particular team," Dr Aubynn explained. "Then we need to educate our spectators. Football should be a source of unity and joy, not an arena for violence," he added.

The tragic incident has sparked outrage and calls for reform in Ghana’s football culture, with many stakeholders demanding stronger measures to ensure safety and fair play on and off the pitch.

Dr Aubynn’s condemnation serves as a call to action for all involved in the sport to prioritise the well-being of fans and players alike.