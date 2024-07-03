Featured

Euro 2024: Netherlands reach quarter-finals after dominant win over Romania

Netherlands booked their place in the Euro 2024 quarter-finals, despite missing a hatful of chances, with a 3-0 win over Romania in Munich.

Ronald Koeman's side had 23 attempts on the night, but it was a fine Cody Gakpo strike in the first half and a late double from half-time substitute Donyell Malen that sealed their place in the last eight.

Substitute Donyell Malen emerged as a second-half hero, scoring twice in the final 10 minutes. His first goal came from a well-timed run onto a Gakpo pass, while his second capitalized on Romania’s attacking push, leaving him free to slot the ball home.

While Romania created early pressure with enthusiastic play and vocal support from their fans, the Netherlands weathered the storm and gradually asserted dominance. Although Romania continued to fight in the second half, the Dutch defence held firm.

Romania had approached their first knockout game since Euro 2000 with no fear. Their energy and positivity meant the Dutch had been forced to drop deep by the 10-minute mark. It was only a fleeting period of nervousness, though.

Gakpo has been the Dutch talisman of late and he added his third goal of the tournament when he took a touch inside Andrei Ratiu and hit a crisp strike that beat goalkeeper Florin Nita at his near post.

As a result, he became just the third player to score three or more goals at two different major tournaments for the Netherlands, along with Johnny Rep and Dennis Bergkamp.