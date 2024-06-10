Featured

Dominant Swiatek wins third straight French Open title

BBC Sports News Jun - 10 - 2024 , 14:27

Iga Swiatek achieved the rare feat of winning a third successive French Open women's title with a comprehensive victory over Italian 12th seed Jasmine Paolini.

Poland’s Swiatek continued her recent dominance on the Roland Garros clay with a 6-2 6-1 win against first-time major finalist Paolini.

The world number one trailed by an early break but instantly hit back, winning 11 of the next 12 games to secure victory.

It has secured 23-year-old Swiatek a fourth title in Paris and a fifth Grand Slam triumph overall after her victory at the 2022 US Open.

"I love this place, I wait every year to play here," said Swiatek, who won in just 68 minutes.

Swiatek follows Monica Seles and Justine Henin into the record books as the only players to have claimed a ‘three-peat’ in the women’s singles since the Open era began in 1968.

She is the youngest player in the Open era - which ushered in professionalism - to win four titles at Roland Garros.

After sealing victory in little over an hour, Swiatek celebrated by sinking to her knees before dancing around the court.

Congratulating Swiatek in her runners-up speech, Paolini said: "To play you here is the toughest challenge in this sport.

"It's been an intense 15 days, and today was tough, but I'm really proud of myself."

Swiatek dominance underlined in style and stats

Coming into the clay-court major, everyone wondered who could stop Swiatek winning the title again. Ultimately, nobody was able to provide an answer.

Along with her formidable history at Roland Garros she arrived in hot form, having already won prestigious WTA titles in Madrid and Rome.

Former world number one Naomi Osaka came closest to beating Swiatek, troubling her with powerful returning and holding a match point in their second-round encounter before the top seed recovered.

Since then it has been plain sailing for Swiatek.

A 40-minute ‘double bagel’ over Anastasia Potapova in the fourth round laid down a significant marker, before she dropped just two games against 2019 finalist Marketa Vondrousova in the quarter-finals.

US Open champion Coco Gauff offered more resistance in the semi-finals before Swiatek asserted control against an opponent she has dominated in their previous meetings.

Few people gave Paolini hope of causing what would have been an almighty shock.

After a sloppy start, Swiatek found her rhythm, crushing Paolini in a devastating performance which showcased her ability and authority on the red dirt.