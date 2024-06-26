Previous article: Phil Foden abandons England's Euro 2024 camp for birth of his third child

Featured

Denis Odoi signs for Royal Antwerp on free transfer

Graphic Online Sports News Jun - 26 - 2024 , 16:43

Ghanaian international defender Denis Odoi has bolstered Royal Antwerp's squad ahead of the new season after signing a two-year deal with the Belgian club.

Advertisement

The 36-year-old joins Antwerp on a free transfer following his departure from fellow Belgian side Club Brugge, where he made 39 appearances and scored three goals last season. Odoi adds significant experience to the Antwerp backline, having also played in the English Premier League with Fulham.

Odoi, who made his debut for Ghana in 2022, has already earned 13 caps for his national team, featuring at both the 2022 World Cup and the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Royal Antwerp announced the signing on their social media channels, highlighting Odoi's versatility and leadership qualities. The club believes his experience will be invaluable in guiding their younger players.

Odoi's arrival is a strategic move for Antwerp, who finished sixth in the Belgian Pro League last season. They hope his expertise will help them improve their performance in the upcoming campaign.