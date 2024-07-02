Next article: Ghanaian swimmers Harry Stacey and Joselle Mensah to compete at Paris 2024 Olympics

Democracy Cup match postponed to July 17

Graphic Online Sports News Jul - 02 - 2024 , 09:00

The inaugural edition of Ghana's "Democracy Cup" match between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak, originally scheduled for July 5 at the Accra Sports Stadium, has been postponed to July 17, 2024.

Organisers have not provided specific reasons for the postponement.

This event is part of the celebrations marking the 30th anniversary of Ghana's Parliament. T

he victor of this match will go on to face DC United in Washington, USA. Beyond commemorating Parliament's milestone, the cup match aims to foster national unity ahead of the 2024 general elections on December 7.

Preceding the main event, there will be a curtain-raiser featuring a match between Members of Parliament and former Black Stars players.

During the launch in Accra last month, the Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Bagbin, advocated for the Democracy Cup to become an annual event, emphasising the role of sports in strengthening Ghana's democracy.

"This initiative is further evidence of our commitment to strengthening Ghana's democracy," he remarked. "We want the Democracy Cup to be a regular fixture, promoting not only democracy but also the role of sports in our national life."

A known supporter of Asante Kotoko, Mr Bagbin expressed his gratitude to both clubs and acknowledged their rich histories and contributions to Ghana’s football. He assured that future editions of the Democracy Cup would involve other Ghanaian teams, thereby broadening the event's impact and inclusivity.