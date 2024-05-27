Featured

Coach Otto Addo expected in town on Monday

Peter Sarbah Sports News May - 27 - 2024 , 13:31

The head coach of the Black Stars, Otto Addo, is set to arrive in Accra on Monday, May 27, 2024, to assume his full-time role in charge of the team.

Addo, a former Ghanaian midfielder, took over the reins from Chris Hughton in March and has since signed a long-term deal following a rigorous recruitment process conducted earlier this year.

Otto Addo's appointment comes at a crucial time as Ghana prepares for their upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Black Stars will face Mali on Thursday, June 6, 2024, and the Central African Republic on Monday, June 10, 2024.

These matches are vital for Ghana, who currently sit 4th in Group I with three points, having recorded one win and one loss in their first two games.

The team will open their training camp on Thursday, May 30, 2024, at the University of Ghana Stadium in Accra. The six-day training camp will serve as essential preparation for the Black Stars as they aim to get back to winning ways and improve their standings in the group.

Addo's coaching credentials and experience as a former national team player have been highly regarded, and there is optimism about his potential to steer the team towards success.

His immediate task will be to strategise and motivate the players for the crucial matches against Mali and the Central African Republic.