Circles chairman calls on Lutterodt, Abra-Appiah

The newly-elected Greater Accra Regional Circles chairman, Daniel Nana Kwame Dankwah, has paid a courtesy call on Ambassador George Lutterodt to invite him as a Special Guest of Honour at his inauguration and fundraising ceremony at the YWCA at Adabraka, Accra, on December 2, 2016.
Also invited to grace the occasion is the former Premier League Board (PLB) chairman, Welbeck Abra-Appiah.
Nana Dankwah will also use the occasion to present the new executive committee members that he would be working with during his reign as the chairman of the regional circles.
The executives are Jude Buta Odro, who will be the vice chairman in charge of Finance and Administration, Isaac Nartey as the Regional Secretary, Sandra Dodoo, Assistant Regional Secretary, Alexander Osei Wusu, Regional Finance Officer, Patrick Amponsah, Treasurer, and Jennifer Mensah, women’s officer.
Others such as Zakariah Ali Mohammed, George Yaw Acheampong, Michael Mensah, Dr Gyeabour Abrefa, Kojo Asante and Richard Kwabena Essel will act as Regional Organiser, assistant.
Regional Organiser, Regional Communication Officer, Regional Executive Member, Regional Officer and Regional Chaplain respectively.