Botsyo dominates Whitworth Last Chance race in USA

Peter Sarbah Sports News May - 13 - 2024 , 12:08

Ghana's wheelchair racing sensation, Raphael Botsyo Nkegbe, emerged as the undisputed champion at the Whitworth Last Chance race held in the United States as he showcased a remarkable display of athleticism and determination.

The event, which took place last Saturday, witnessed Botsyo's exceptional performance as he clinched victory in all three track races- the 100m, 400m and 800m events.

In the 100m sprint, Botsyo surged across the finish line with a time of 15.20 seconds, leaving his competitors trailing behind. Tyler Byers secured second place with a time of 17.17 seconds, while Michael Anwar claimed third with 19.47 seconds on the clock.

The 400m race witnessed another stellar performance from the Ghanaian athlete, as he crossed the line in 52.98 seconds, leaving his opponents, including Tyler Byers and Aiden Youngblood, in his wake.

Maintaining his dominance, Botsyo continued his winning streak in the 800m event, clocking a time of 1:54.96 seconds, with Tyler Byers closely following in second place.

Despite his triumphs, Botsyo remained critical of his performance and attributed what he described as "very poor times" to a slow start and the adjustment to his new racing chair.

Expressing his determination to improve, Botsyo vowed to focus on refining his start ahead of the Desert Challenge in Arizona, viewing it as a vital opportunity for growth before his upcoming competition in Switzerland.

"This time is not good for the start as I'm going to work towards it and build on to see how I will be able to improve on it in the Desert Challenge, which is the main event before moving to Switzerland," Botsyo stated.

Despite his self-critique, Botsyo acknowledged the significance of the Whitworth Last Chance race as a valuable momentum-builder for his participation in future events.

He expressed satisfaction with his performance, noting its role in preparing him for the qualifiers for the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.

Last week, he won gold in the 12km road event in Spokane, Washington and this triumph at the Whitworth Last Chance race not only reaffirms his status as a formidable force in wheelchair racing but also underscores his unwavering determination to overcome challenges and strive for excellence on the global stage.