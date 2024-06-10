Featured

World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Black Stars to outshine the Wild Beasts today

Peter Sarbah Sports News Jun - 10 - 2024 , 13:31

The Black Stars' pursuit of maximum points in their double-header 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers gained momentum following their victory over Mali last Thursday. This win has renewed optimism under Coach Otto Addo as they face the Wild Beasts of the Central African Republic (CAR) at the Baba Yara Stadium today.

Last Thursday, the Black Stars showed remarkable resilience, coming from behind to defeat Mali 2-1 in Bamako. This crucial victory significantly boosted their chances of qualifying for the World Cup for the fifth time.

The Group I standings are now highly competitive, with Ghana, Comoros, and CAR each having six points, distinguished only by goal difference.

This scenario raises the stakes for today's match, making it essential for the Black Stars to secure a convincing win to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Coach Otto Addo acknowledged the anticipated difficulty of the match against CAR, noting the increased expectations following their win against Mali. "The game against Central African Republic is going to be tougher because now everybody expects us to win, and it's going to be difficult. It is not going to be the same as today's game (against Mali)," Coach Addo stated.

CAR also enters the game with confidence, having secured a 1-0 victory against Chad last Wednesday.

Historically, CAR has struggled against Ghana, with their best result being a 1-1 draw in the 2022 AFCON qualifiers. However, Ghana's recent 2-1 victory over CAR in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations group stage gives the Black Stars a psychological edge.

Key players from that victory, including Mohammed Kudus and Ernest Nuamah, who scored Ghana's goals, are likely to be pivotal again in today’s encounter in Kumasi.

The Black Stars' squad remains strong, with influential players such as Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Alexander Djiku, Alidu Seidu, Salis Abdul Samed, Tariq Lamptey, Antoine Semenyo, and Jordan Ayew available for selection.

Interestingly, these players were all part of Ghana's victory against CAR the last time and they would be determined to teach CAR some football lessons this time around with a heavy defeat.

Today's match is particularly significant for the Ghanaian team as they aim to rebuild trust with their fans after a disappointing AFCON campaign earlier this year. For CAR, a victory is equally critical to bolster their World Cup qualification hopes.

Coach Savoy Raoul has brought a strong squad to Kumasi, including Olympique Marseille's Geoffrey Kondogbia, former Hearts of Oak star Ouatching Yassan, Godame Tieri from FC Challans, and Mafouta Louis of Amiens.

The Central African side looks determined to challenge Ghana and possibly secure a historic win that would not only mark their first victory over Ghana but also push them among the contenders for a World Cup slot.

For Coach Otto Addo and his players, the goal is to solidify their standing and ease the pressure ahead of future qualifiers. Today's game promises to be a fiercely contested encounter, with both teams eyeing crucial points in their World Cup qualification journey.