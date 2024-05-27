Featured

Black Stars start camping on Thursday

Peter Sarbah Sports News May - 27 - 2024 , 13:14

The Black Stars of Ghana will open their training camp in Accra on Thursday, May 30, 2024, as they gear up for the crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR).

Advertisement

The team will hold a six-day training session at the University of Ghana Stadium before departing for Bamako on Tuesday, June 4, 2024.

The Black Stars are determined to bounce back to winning ways after a mixed start in Group I of the World Cup qualifiers.

Ghana commenced their campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Madagascar in Kumasi but suffered a setback with a 1-0 loss to Comoros in Moroni. Currently, the team has one win and one loss in their first two matches.

The first qualifier against Mali is scheduled to take place at Stade 26 Mars in Bamako on Thursday, June 6, 2024, at 19:00 local time.

Mali, known for their robust and tactical play, will present a significant challenge for the Black Stars, who are keen on securing an away victory.

Following the match in Bamako, the team will return to Ghana to host the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Monday, June 10, 2024.

The home fixture is seen as a crucial opportunity for the Black Stars to solidify their position in the group and gain valuable points in their quest for World Cup qualification.