Next article: National teams coaches in limbo: No contract signed yet

Featured

Black Challenge dominate Gambia in Africa Amputee Cup of Nations opener

Peter Sarbah Sports News May - 20 - 2024 , 16:01

Ghana's amputee national team, the Black Challenge, kicked off their Africa Amputee Cup of Nations title defense with a commanding 4-0 victory over Gambia in their opening game on Sunday.

Advertisement

The tournament, hosted by Egypt, saw the Black Challenge showcase their skill and determination from the onset.

Hamza Mohammed set the tone for the match by opening the scoring in the fourth minute, putting Ghana ahead early.

Yussif Yahaya doubled the lead in the 41st minute, ensuring a comfortable position for the team before halftime.

Mubarik Mohammed sealed the victory with a spectacular performance, scoring twice in quick succession in the 47th and 49th minutes, effectively putting the game beyond Gambia's reach.

Mubarik Mohammed's outstanding display earned him the Man-of-the-Match award, highlighting his crucial role in the team's success.

His two goals not only secured the win but also demonstrated his prowess and importance to the Black Challenge squad.

The victory sets a positive tone for Ghana as they prepare to face Algeria in their second game later today.

A win in this match would solidify their position at the top of Group C and further their quest to retain the Africa Amputee Cup of Nations title.

With confidence high and momentum on their side, the Black Challenge will aim to build on their impressive start and continue their strong performance throughout the tournament.