Black Challenge crash Algeria in Amputee AFCON

Peter Sarbah Sports News May - 21 - 2024 , 12:35

The Black Challenge, Ghana's amputee national team, showcased their dominance with a commanding 5-0 victory over Algeria in their second match of the ongoing Amputee Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt on Monday.

This emphatic win cements their place at the top of the league standings with six points and a goal difference of nine, following their 4-0 triumph over Gambia in the opening game on Sunday.

Yusif Yahaya opened the scoring early, finding the net just seven minutes into the match. The team’s momentum continued as Hamza Mohammed doubled the lead only three minutes later.

Mubarik Mohammed, who had already impressed with a brace in the first game, continued his stellar form by scoring in the 25th and 42nd minutes, further asserting Ghana's dominance.

Tube Hayfura added the fifth goal, sealing the victory and dashing any hopes of a consolation goal for Algeria.

Mubarik Mohammed was once again a standout performer, earning the Man-of-the-Match award for his exceptional display and two-goal contribution. His consistent performance has been pivotal in Ghana's campaign to defend the title they won two years ago in Tanzania.

With two convincing victories, the Black Challenge are poised to advance further in the tournament. They are scheduled to play their final group game against Kenya today, aiming to maintain their unbeaten run and secure their spot in the knockout stages.