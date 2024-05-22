Featured

Black Challenge beat Kenya 2-1

Peter Sarbah Sports News May - 22 - 2024 , 14:22

Ghana's amputee national team, the Black Challenge made an emphatic statement at the Amputee Africa Cup of Nations by winning all their group stage matches, securing their place as one of the tournament's top contenders.

Advertisement

The defending champions showcased their prowess with a series of dominant performances, culminating in a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Kenya on Tuesday.

The Black Challenge kicked off their campaign with a resounding 4-0 win against Gambia on Sunday. Their momentum continued unabated as they thrashed Algeria 5-0 on Monday in their second match, solidifying their position at the top of Group C.

Despite having already secured their advancement, the Ghanaians approached their final group game against Kenya on Tuesday with the same intensity and determination.

Hamza Mohammed set the tone by opening the scoring in the 14th minute, demonstrating the team's relentless pursuit of excellence. However, Kenya responded with an equalizer in the 29th minute, briefly unsettling the Ghanaians.

Undeterred, the Black Challenge reclaimed the lead just two minutes later with a decisive goal from Brown Williams, sealing the 2-1 victory and ensuring a perfect group stage record.