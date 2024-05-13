Featured

Alhaji Tofik: Takyi made a good decision

Renowned boxing promoter and manager, Alhaji Muritella Tofik, has supported the move by lightweight fighter Samuel Takyi's decision to join Streetwise Management, affirming that it marks a crucial step to his professional success.

Tofik emphasised the competence of Michael Amoo Bediako, the head of Streetwise Management, and expressed confidence that Takyi's career would be expertly handled under his guidance.

He commended Takyi's transition from the amateur ranks to the professional circuit, citing it as a strategic move for his career advancement.

"Amoo Bediako is a great promoter and manager," Tofik remarked, adding, "Takyi will be happy with him, he will manage him well. Takyi should have never come back to amateur, he should have continued with his professional career," he shared his opinion with the Graphic Sports in an interview.

Drawing parallels with Ghanaian boxing sensation Richard Oblitey Commey, Tofik advised Takyi to exhibit humility, embrace learning opportunities and adhere to the instructions of his new management.

He also pointed to Commey's journey to becoming a world champion and advised that it must be a model for Takyi to emulate.

Takyi's decision to pursue a professional career comes on the heels of his gold medal triumph at the African Games and his departure from the Black Bombers camp. This bold move signifies his commitment to realising his aspirations within the professional boxing arena.

This isn't Takyi's first venture into the professional realm. Three years ago, he signed with Bazooka Promotions under the management of former world champion Ike Bazooka Quartey and his son Clement Quartey. However, challenges such as lack of fights and progression led Takyi back to the amateur ranks temporarily.

Now with renewed determination and a clear vision for his future, Takyi has set his sights on capturing a world title. His return to the professional side of the sport has garnered praise from figures such as Alhaji Tofik, who believe in his potential to excel in the professional ranks.

"Takyi has a brighter future in the professional ranks and he will make it," Tofik affirmed, echoing the optimism surrounding Takyi's career trajectory.