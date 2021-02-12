Zung Lana elected Northern region Council of State rep

Alhaji Colonel Mahamoud Tahiru (rtd) alias Zung Lana has been elected as the Northern regional representative on the Council of State.
He polled 23 out of 32 valid votes cast to win the poll that took place on Friday, February 12, 2021, by a landslide.
His closest contenders including former Stanbic Bank MD, Alhassan Andani and Abdul Rashid-Mohammed polled eight votes and one vote respectively while another candidate in the race the immediate-past MP for Kumbungu Ras Mubarak got zero.
Ras Mubarak courts support for Council of State bid
Mr Mubarak congratulated the winner on social media: “Congratulations to Chief Col. Rt. Mahmoud Tahiru who has been duly elected as the Northern Region’s representative on the Council of State”.