You are wasting resources - John Overt tells NPP

A representative of the UK Conservative Party,
Dr. John Overt is cautioning the judicious use of national resources .
Delivering a solidarity message at the conference, Dr Overt advised that the government should invest in the lives of the citizenry rather than the high expenses on peripheral matters.
Expressing shock over the many posters he had seen as well as other forms of campaigns, he questioned whether that is a prudent use of resources.
"I came through the streets today and I saw so many posters of the wonderful candidates here. But I had to reflect. I think I saw more posters than the delegates at this conference and I wondered, ‘is this really the best use of our resources?’"
According to him, per his experience, voters prefer political parties which focus on the needs of the people, saying voters are less keen on parties but focus more on the personal issues.
"We hope that the NPP can reach out more to the people," he added.
