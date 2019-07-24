Wontumi appoints KK Sarpong as chairman of Ashanti NPP patrons

The Managing Director of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Dr Kofi Kodua Sarpong has been appointed as the Chairman of the Ashanti Regional Council of Patrons of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).
The appointment letter dated July 19, 2019 and signed by Mr Bernard Antwi-Boasiako [Chairman Wontumi], Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP said: "I write to officially inform you that my office has in consultation with the Regional Executive appointed you as a Member and Chairman of the Ashanti Regional Council of Patrons."
"Your appointment comes in lieu of your immense contribution to the development and progress of the New Patriotic Party in general and the Ashanti Regional branch of the party in particular."
"I hope you will accept this humble honour in the interest of the development of our dear party," the letter said.
Attached below is a copy of the appointment letter