Women Caucus in Parliament condemns cop for beating woman

The Women Caucus in Parliament has condemned the attack of a police officer on a woman at the Midland Savings and Loans in a video that has gone viral and called for swift action against the police officer and the financial institution
.
The group said it would not relent until the woman got justice for the brutal attack on her.
The Deputy Majority Leader and Chairperson of the caucus, Ms Sarah Adwoa Safo and the NPP Member of Parliament (MP) for Tano North and Deputy Minister of Works and Housing, Ms Freda Prempeh, set the tone by reading separate statements on the incident on the floor of Parliament yesterday.
In the said video, a woman, Patience Osafo, was seen being pummeled mercilessly by a policeman for insisting that the bank allowed her to withdraw her own money from her account on the premises of the financial institution.
The policeman, Lance Corporal Frederick Amanor, is currently in police custody while investigations into the case
Five staff of the financial institution who were present at the time of the attack have also been suspended by the institution.
Condemnation
Ms Safo said the caucus "condemns unequivocally and in no uncertain terms the barbaric act of this policeman."
While commending the Inspector General of Police (IGP) for urgently causing the arrest of the police officer, she urged him to take every step to ensure that the policeman was dealt with punitively according to the law.
She again suggested that officials of the bank spotted in the video should also be arrested.
Ms Safo said what was even more distasteful was the fact that onlookers, including officials of the Midland, watched proceedings closely without any intervention.
Ms Freda Prempeh said it was a shame that the police officer attacked a vulnerable woman in that manner.
She said the action of the policeman was a blight on the image of the country.
Ms Prempeh called for due diligence in the recruitment of police officers to ensure that only people with good disposition were enrolled in the service.
Dr Bernice Adiku Heloo
The NDC MP for Hohoe, Dr Bernice Adiku Heloo, called for full investigations into the operations of the bank.
She said this should be the last time a woman should suffer such humiliation in the hands of a police officer.