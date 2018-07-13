Why Ghanaian statesmen don't write memoirs - Kwesi Pratt Jnr

The fear of destroying relationships with friends and relatives is a disincentive for Ghanaian statesmen when it comes to chronicling their past experiences, the Managing Editor of The Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr has said
.
Follow @Graphicgh
Commenting on the lack of memoirs by Ghanaian statesmen Friday, on Accra-based Peace FM’s Kokrokoo programme, he said most of the would-be subjects in such books were likely to still be alive, thereby making it difficult to undertake such projects.
Reacting to claims that, deceased statesman Mr Joseph Henry Mensah declined writing a memoir because of this reason, Mr Pratt disclosed that personally he has been forced to edit and re-edit his memoir which is still in the works at 400 pages for such reasons.
He said: "You, don't want to destroy friends, to destroy relatives and to put people in trouble. Achieving that balance is not easy and you keep fighting with your conscience all the time. Should, I say this should? Why not say this?"
He said he had in his possession a handwritten letter from an unnamed Ghanaian statesman which when published would lower the reputation of the person in the eyes of the nation.
"When I got this letter... I got this letter