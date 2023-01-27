Why former President Mahama is not against debt restructuring but...

Former President John Dramani Mahama says he is not against the debt restructuring programme currently being implemented by the government but says he was against the absence of dialogue.
Mr Mahama also said the government failed to heed to numerous pieces of advice from the opposition on cutting down borrowing and spending scarce resources prudently.
In an address at Chatham House in London today, Mr Mahama said Ghana has to restructure its debt to revive the economy but lamented the wrong procedure adopted by the Finance Minister which he said has led to the massive rejection of the programme by Individual Bondholders and various labour unions.
He was speaking on the theme “Africa’s Strategic Priorities and Global Role”.