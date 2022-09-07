[AUDIO] What government spokesperson Boakye-Danquah said on how Aisha Huang entered Ghana

Government Spokesperson on Security and Governance, Palgrave Boakye-Danquah on Wednesday evening spoke on Citi FM's Eyewitness News on how the Chinese national described as a "galamsey queen", En Huang popularly known as Aisha Huang entered Ghana and how government was resolute on ensuring that she goes through the full rigours of the law.
We reproduce an audio of the the interview with Citi FM's Umaru Sanda, the anchor of the Eyewitness News.
Listen to the audio attached below.
