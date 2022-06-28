We're unfazed by clash with Police, demo continues Wednesday - Arise Ghana

The leadership of the Arise Ghana group say its membership is unfazed by a clash with Police today at the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange and looking forward to the second day of the Krom Ayɛ Shi demonstration tomorrow.
Leading member of the group, Sammy Gyamfi blamed today's clash on agent provocateurs, alleging that they were planted by the Police to forment trouble.
Addressing a press conference on Tuesday evening in Accra, Mr Gyamfi said no disturbances were expected tomorrow because the Arise Ghana group and the Police were in agreement over the timing and route of tomorrow's demonstration.
"Fortunately, the Police has not opposed the second day of the demonstration, they've not gone to court relative to the second date of the demonstration, they've not sent any signal that they are unhappy with the route, and we don't expect them to do so," Mr Gyamfi said.
"We have not been served with any orders prohibiting us from demonstrating tomorrow and therefore I would use this medium to invite all supporters of Arise Ghana who attended today's demonstration not to relent, give up or give-in but to Arise and meet us tomorrow at El Wak".
He said the demonstration would start at 12pm from the El Wak Stadium in Accra and end at Parliament House.
Mr Gyamfi said the group was also visiting members who were injured in today's demonstration and making efforts to secure the release of others who were arrested.
He also alleged that the Police had embarked on Public Relations (PR) gimmick on social media to brand the demonstrators as violent citizens.
The Police in a statement announced that 12 officers had been injured during the demonstration and were transferred to the Police Hospital for treatment.
Responding to the statement, Mr Gyamfi who is also the National Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) said ” If you look at the statement being issued by the Police on their social media handles, you can clearly see through the PR gimmicks being mounted by the Police.
“PR gimmick intended to brand Arise Ghana as violent citizens of this country. They described us as rioting demonstrators. No one who intends to embark on a riot will give the Police the Police 20 days notice to embark on a riot.”