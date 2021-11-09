We have not sanctioned any 'Do or Die' paraphernalia - NDC

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) says it has not sanctioned any paraphernalia or branded T-shirts bearing the inscription; “Do or Die”.
The National Communication Officer of the party, Sammy Gyamfi, in a statement on Tuesday morning, November 9, 2021, said the party's attention has been drawn to branded paraphernalia, including T-shirts with the inscription; “Do or Die.”
He said the said paraphernalia making the rounds on various social media platforms are meant to portray violence under a misguided and malicious misrepresentation of the "Do or Die" statement that former President John Dramani Mahama made sometime ago this year during his 'Thank You tour'.
He has, therefore, asked the public to treat such branded paraphernalia, including T-shirts with the party's logos and colours with the needed contempt.
"The General Public is hereby urged to disregard such images and treat them with the contempt they deserve," he sated, adding "neither the NDC nor any of its assigns has sanctioned these paraphernalia which are the obvious creation of some faceless individuals who are up to mischief."
Below is the statement
For Immediate Release
9th November, 2021
DISCLAIMER
The attention of the National Democratic Congress has been drawn to some images of branded paraphernalia including T-shirts with the inscription; “Do or Die”, making the rounds on various social media platforms.
These despicable images, some of which bear what looks like the logo and official colours of the NDC, appear to portray violence under a misguided and malicious misrepresentation of "Do or Die".
We wish to state without any equivocation that neither the NDC nor any of its assigns has sanctioned these paraphernalia which are the obvious creation of some faceless individuals who are up to mischief. The General Public is hereby urged to disregard such images and treat them with the contempt they deserve.
Signed,
SAMMY GYAMFI
National Communication Officer