Featured

Walewale residents brave rains to welcome VP Bawumia

Graphic Online Politics May - 13 - 2024 , 13:17

Residents of Walewale and its surroundings defied morning rains on Monday to show enthusiastic support for Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Advertisement

The NPP Flagbearer arrived in his home region, the North East Region, to commence a campaign tour of the area as part of his nationwide tour.

Upon reaching Nasia, a town before his hometown of Walewale, scores of people, both young and old, defied the rains and gathered around his campaign bus, causing it to slow down.

The enthusiastic crowd, many on motorbikes, led Dr. Bawumia's convoy in a procession as he made his way into Walewale en route to the regional capital Nalerigu.

The crowd thickened and the movement slowed as the NPP Flagbearer reached the entry to Walewale. At that moment, Dr. Bawumia joined the crowd on foot on the main Walewale-Bolga road, walking in the rain with them.

As Dr. Bawumia walked through the town, the excitement of the crowd grew, with more people, young and old, on foot, motorcycles, and tricycles emerging from all corners, chanting his name in support.

Dr. Bawumia's itinerary in the North East Region is packed, as he is expected to call on the Nayiri, the Overlord of Mamprugu.

As has been a common feature of his regional tours, Dr. Bawumia is also expected to hold discussions with the clergy, imams, as well as the North East Regional House of Chiefs. He will also engage with the youth in an interactive session, as he does in every region he visits."